Minnesota’s 2023 updated budget forecast to be released Monday

Lawmakers at the Minnesota State Capitol are set to release the state’s updated budget forecast Monday morning.

This comes after a record-breaking surplus was announced in December.

At the time, Minnesota was projected to have a $17.6 billion surplus over the next two years. However, there’s been debate over whether to include inflation in that number. Had inflation been factored into December’s $17.6 billion budget estimate — that number would have decreased by about $1.5 billion less.

DFL lawmakers pushed to include inflation in the estimate from the state budget office, while some Republicans argued that would lead to more government spending.

“If you’re someone who wants to have a more skeptical budget eye towards things and you want to approve things on a dollar-by-dollar basis, you should oppose Representative Stephenson’s bill,” said Rep. Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington.)

DFL members argue it’s how families and businesses set their budgets and accounting for it wouldn’t automatically mean more spending.

“The forecast doesn’t appropriate any dollars. It is not a budget. That is what the legislature does. MMB gives us a projection that allows us, informs our decision making here, and I think it should be an honest projection that accounts for all of the economic variables,” said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids.)

An updated look at how much money state lawmakers are working with will come as the legislative session continues.

The state’s full budget and economic forecast will be released at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and lawmakers will discuss the forecast at 11:45 a.m.

A high-level summary of the report will be available here.