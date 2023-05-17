Minnesota House passes bill to increase education spending by $2.2 billion

Key bills moving forward

The Minnesota House repassed an amended K-12 Education Finance bill on Tuesday evening. It increases education spending next biennium by $2.26 billion, or 10.2%.

“With this proposal, we make historic investments in our schools,” said Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins). “We ensure the learning environments in our communities work for all students, and our teachers, principals, and administrators have the tools they need to meet students where they’re at.”

The bill increases per-pupil spending by 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 2% in fiscal year 2025. Starting in 2026, the basic funding formula would be linked to inflation.

Lawmakers also approved $74.4 million for support personnel aid and workforce development to respond to students’ mental, behavioral, and physical health needs. It also invests $37 million in Grow Your Own teacher grants to increase and diversify the workforce, as well as $24.3 million for building safety and cybersecurity grants.

The Education Finance bill also includes other provisions, such as replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the school calendar and prohibiting the use of Native American symbols or names as mascots unless all 11 Minnesota tribal nations approve an exemption. Civics and personal finance courses will be required for high school graduation for students who start ninth grade in the 2024-2025 school year, and Holocaust and genocide studies will be added to the social studies curriculum starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

Schools will also be required to carry menstrual products and opiate antagonists.

Republican lawmakers voice concerns the legislation will create financial hardship for districts.

“This bill comes up short for me,” said Rep. Patricia Mueller (R-Austin). “More money means more control. It means more mandates.”

The amended bill was passed by the House in a 70-62 vote. It needs Senate approval before it heads to Governor Walz for a signature.