State GOP lawmakers to hold listening session on law affecting SROs Wednesday

Minnesota Republicans are set to host a listening session addressing the school resource officer (SRO) law on Wednesday that has several departments removing police from local school districts.

The session is set to be held inside Hearing Room 120 at the Minnesota State Capitol building at 10:30 a.m. and will include members of the House and Senate committees for public safety and education.

An advisory for the session said teachers, school officials and members of law enforcement will discuss how the law is impacting school safety.

RELATED: LIST: Law enforcement agencies that are removing SROs vs keeping them in schools

The GOP said the session is in response to DFL leaders ignoring “repeated requests from House and Senate GOP committee leads for informational hearings to be held on the topic.”

Several police departments across the state have pulled their officers from school districts over what they say are unclear guidelines over what restraints and other forms of “reasonable force” are permitted under the law.

Contradicting legal opinions shared by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty did not clarify the issue.

The legislature is expected to revisit the law in the next session, but leaders from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) say an “urgent legislative fix” is needed and cannot wait.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, some lawmakers have called for a special session to be held on the issue.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota DFL as well as Gov. Tim Walz’s office for comment and will update this story when their responses become available.

Related coverage of Minnesota SROs can be found below:

Minnesota Republicans call for special session to repeal change in school resource officer law | Law enforcement again call for special session on SRO law

Law enforcement association responds to AG Ellison’s latest legal opinion on use of force allowed under SRO law

AG Ellison again updates legal opinion on use of force allowed under SRO law

Worries over licenses create new guidance on SROs

AG Ellison says Hennepin County SRO opinion ‘not helpful’

Proponents of new law affecting SROs defend ban on restraints, oppose special session

Police groups anticipate clarity on SRO law during legislative session