LIST: Police departments that are removing SROs vs keeping them in schools
Citing a state law that limits the amount of force a school resource officer (SRO) can use on a student, several police and sheriff’s departments are pulling SROs from schools.
The law in question prohibits any school staff members, including school resource officers, from using a “prone restraint” that would place a student in a face-down position or any sort of hold that “restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to breathe; restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to communicate distress; places pressure or weight on a pupil’s head, throat, neck, chest, lungs, sternum, diaphragm, back, or abdomen; or results in straddling a pupil’s torso.”
Law enforcement officials and organizations have raised concerns that the law will keep officers from physically intervening in dangerous situations or otherwise face legal consequences.
Law enforcement leaders and Minnesota Republicans have continuously called for a special session to change the language of the law.
More than three dozen DFL state lawmakers have also noted their opposition to a special session to change the law, while Gov. Tim Walz has said he remains open to a special session but signaled his desire to avoid that if possible.
Law enforcement agencies that have removed SROs:
- Woodbury Public Safety Department
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office
- Roseville Police Department
- Blaine Police Department
- Plymouth Police Department
- Alexandria Police Department
- Faribault Police Department
- Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office
- Coon Rapids Police Department
- Moorhead Police Department
- Anoka County Sheriff’s Office
- Redwood Police Department
- Brooklyn Park Police Department
- Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Anoka Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Champlin Police Department
- Spring Lake Park Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Maplewood Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- North St. Paul Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Wayzata Police Department
- Columbia Heights Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Mounds View Police Department
- St. Cloud Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Burnsville Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Pequot Lakes Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- East Grand Forks Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Mankato Police Department
- Willmar Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Brainerd Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Savage Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
- Prior Lake Police Department (According to Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association)
Law enforcement agencies that are have noted they’re keeping SROs in schools:
- Bloomington Police Department
- Dakota County Sheriff’s Office
- Lakeville Police Department
- Rogers Police Department
Schools that didn’t have an SRO program: