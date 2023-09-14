LIST: Police departments that are removing SROs vs keeping them in schools

Citing a state law that limits the amount of force a school resource officer (SRO) can use on a student, several police and sheriff’s departments are pulling SROs from schools.

The law in question prohibits any school staff members, including school resource officers, from using a “prone restraint” that would place a student in a face-down position or any sort of hold that “restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to breathe; restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to communicate distress; places pressure or weight on a pupil’s head, throat, neck, chest, lungs, sternum, diaphragm, back, or abdomen; or results in straddling a pupil’s torso.”

Law enforcement officials and organizations have raised concerns that the law will keep officers from physically intervening in dangerous situations or otherwise face legal consequences.

Law enforcement leaders and Minnesota Republicans have continuously called for a special session to change the language of the law.

More than three dozen DFL state lawmakers have also noted their opposition to a special session to change the law, while Gov. Tim Walz has said he remains open to a special session but signaled his desire to avoid that if possible.

