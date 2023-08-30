Minnesota Republicans call for special session to discuss change in school resource officer law

Watch live in the video box above or, if using the KSTP app, click here.

As more and more law enforcement agencies end their school resource officer (SRO) programs over concerns stemming from a law change, Minnesota Republicans are now calling for a special session in order to propose a solution.

Minnesota House and Senate Republican lawmakers are set to be joined by a local police chief and school leader to discuss the impact of the law change and what a fix could look like at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

It comes less than a week before school starts for most Minnesota districts, although the new year is already underway for some.

Shortly before the news conference started, the state’s Republican leaders in the House and Senate called for a special session in order to address the issue. House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday requesting the session. The full letter can be found at the bottom of this article.

While the law was updated this spring to prohibit school resources officers from “using prone restraint and comprehensive restraint on the head, neck and across most of the torso,” the whole issue first arose earlier this month when the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and some local law enforcement started expressing concerns about the law.

Some law enforcement officials have said the law change created confusion and prevents techniques that can improve safety, but Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the law still allows SROs to use “reasonable force” to prevent injuries or death.

Despite his legal opinion, several agencies have decided to end their SRO programs until the law is changed. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office joined that list on Tuesday, with Sheriff Dawanna Witt saying, “It should be written in a way that everybody understands it the same way so that we do not have any incidents in the future that are going to have backlash.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for executive action to update the law, although Gov. Walz has remained noncommittal when asked about a special session or executive order, citing Ellison’s already released opinion. However, he’s also continued to say state attorneys are looking at the law and will consider taking action if it’s needed.

