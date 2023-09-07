Proponents of new law affecting SROs to speak Thursday afternoon

A group who says they’re in favor of a law that passed in the Minnesota legislature that limits the number of restraints that can be used by school resource officers is expected to speak Thursday afternoon.

The group, called Solutions Not Suspension Coalition, is made up of students, parents, community leaders and others. They say the law prioritizes de-escalation techniques and prohibits certain restraints and holds.

The new law prohibits SROs from “placing a student in a face-down position” and bans certain holds on the head, neck and across most of the torso.

Several law enforcement agencies have decided to pull school resource officers from schools, saying that a new law lacks clarity and would prevent them from doing their job. However, there are some agencies that have chosen to stay in schools while clarity is found, saying safety is the top priority for students.

RELATED: SROs to remain in Bloomington Public Schools

A file photo of the Minnesota State Capitol. (KSTP/ Tom Hauser)

Republicans in the state legislature have asked Gov. Tim Walz to call for a special session in order to address the law. While he hasn’t called one, Walz has said he hasn’t ruled it out.

A news conference is scheduled to be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Check back for updates.