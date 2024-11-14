St. Paul city leaders to address recent trend of violence
St. Paul leaders, including Mayor Melvin Carter and Police Chief Axel Henry, will address a recent trend of violence throughout the city during a news conference on Thursday.
Police say there have been nine homicides in St. Paul since Sept. 10.
St. Paul officers have also been involved in three shootings in that time; two resulted in the suspect’s death. In all three cases, the person who officers shot was an active murder suspect.
The news conference is set to begin at 2 p.m. Check back for updates.