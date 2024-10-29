Officer-involved shooting in St. Paul leaves man injured

A man is injured after an officer-involved shooting in St. Paul on Monday.

Officers from St. Paul were called to Snelling Avenue North and University Avenue West around 8 p.m.

A post on X from the St. Paul Police Department says the injured person was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say no officers were injured in the shooting.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer on the scene captured crime scene tape and officers from St. Paul, Metro Transit and Roseville on the scene.

At the time of this publishing, Route 21 is detoured off Snelling Avenue between Shields Avenue and University Avenue and off University Avenue between Snelling Avenue and Simpson Street, according to a post on X from Metro Transit.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

