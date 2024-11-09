1 dead in St. Paul officer-involved shooting; BCA investigating

One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Saturday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department says that officers were involved in a shooting just after 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Bay Street and Watson Avenue.

Officials say that one person has died and no officers were injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an investigation.

We are at the scene of a use-of-force incident in St. Paul. More information to come once the preliminary investigation is complete. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) November 9, 2024

This is a developing situation. Stick with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for any further updates.