St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising to be laid to rest on Friday, procession route announced

The funeral for fallen St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising will be held on Friday afternoon.

Public visitation at Hudson High School goes from 9 a.m. until noon.

The funeral with law enforcement honors will directly follow at 12:30 p.m. As previously reported, flags in the state have been ordered to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Leising.

A law enforcement procession will take place around 3 p.m. On Friday morning, authorities said the procession will leave the high school and head south on Wisconsin Street before heading south on 11th Street. Then, it will turn left onto Crest View Drive, continuing on Stageline Road and County Road N. The procession will end at Highway 63 and County Road N.

Delays are expected along the route and may be more than an hour in length. Authorities are asking community members to plan alternate routes if they are traveling in the area.

Leising, 29, was responding to reports of a driver in the ditch near Glenwood City, Wisconsin, on Saturday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., Leising arrived at the scene near the intersection of Highway 128 and County Road G. There, she encountered a car in a ditch and another vehicle with people who had pulled over to help.

Leising asked the driver of the car in the ditch, 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, to perform a field sobriety test, but he was “evasive,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release.

That’s when investigators say he shot Leising, who fired three rounds back at him, but they all missed.

The good Samaritans who had pulled over tried to save Leising’s life, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

Johnson was later found dead next to a gun after running into the nearby woods.

This is the third incident within the past month where a law enforcement officer died in the line of duty in Minnesota or Wisconsin.

