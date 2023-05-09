Slain St. Croix County deputy leaves behind wife and son, funeral arrangements to be released Tuesday afternoon

Remembering fallen deputy Kaitie Leising

The St. Croix County deputy shot and killed over the weekend leaves behind a wife and an infant son, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned.

More information, including funeral arrangements, are set to be shared Tuesday at 1 p.m. during a news conference in Hudson.

RELATED: St. Croix County deputy shot and killed identified

Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was responding to reports of a driver in the ditch near Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

Investigators say she asked the driver, 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, from Minnesota, to do a sobriety test.

That’s when investigators say he shot Leising, who returned fire but missed.

She died at the hospital, and Johnson was later found dead next to a gun after running into the nearby woods.

Glenwood City’s mayor, who is also a Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant, adorned the town with blue ribbons on Sunday in support of the sheriff’s office and also posted a message on social media asking people to “continue to be thoughtful of each other as we move forward through these difficult times.”