Communities mourn loss of St. Croix County deputy killed in line of duty

Several communities are mourning after a western Wisconsin deputy was fatally shot while responding to a report of a drunk driver in a ditch Saturday night.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising died after gunfire was exchanged with a suspected drunk driver, whom the Wisconsin Department of Justice identified as 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson. He was later found dead in a nearby wooded area.

Leising’s death has affected several communities. Law enforcement agencies from St. Croix County to Pennington County, South Dakota, where Leising previously served, and many others posted tributes to the 29-year-old on social media.

The law enforcement community has already been grieving after three other law enforcement officers were killed in the past month — two in western Wisconsin and one in Minnesota.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association says Leising is already the fourth officer to die in the line of duty this year in the state, the most in a single year since 2000.

Additionally, those in Glenwood City, Wis., and St. Croix County at large are dealing with the tragedy.

Glenwood City’s mayor, who is also a Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant, adorned the town with blue ribbons on Sunday in support of the sheriff’s office and also posted a message on social media asking people to “continue to be thoughtful of each other as we move forward through these difficult times.”

Leising’s squad car sat outside the sheriff’s office Sunday, its hood covered by flowers.

