Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor fallen St. Croix County deputy

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered all Wisconsin and United States flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 12 to honor St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was fatally shot last Saturday.

The flag order falls on the day Leising will be buried. As previously reported, services will be held in Hudson – visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Hudson High School and will be immediately followed by a funeral and a special procession.

Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office last year after having worked in South Dakota at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, her first job in law enforcement after graduating from training.

Evers issued the following prepared statement with the order, which can be found at the bottom of this article:

“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day. The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

The man who shot Leising, 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, was found shot in the woods with a handgun next to him, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

As previously reported, Johnson was on supervised release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections for a 2015 felony conviction when he allegedly shot Leising. Sources also say Johnson’s criminal record in Minnesota goes back to 2007.

Leising is the third officer in Wisconsin to be shot and killed within the past month. An officer from Chetek, as well as a Cameron officer, were shot in Barron County. The suspect died in the shootout.

Across the border and a week later, a Pope County deputy was fatally shot in Minnesota while responding to a domestic call. The man who opened fire was killed by officers.

