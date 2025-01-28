Special election for state senate seat underway, outcome determines balance of power

Minneapolis voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election in the state senate following the death of Kari Dziedzik, who died from cancer last month and represented the senate’s 60th district.

The race’s outcome will also determine the balance of power in the senate, which is currently tied at 33 each for republicans and democrats. The district encompasses all of northeast and southeast Minneapolis and the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood on the opposite side of the Mississippi River. You can find your polling place by CLICKING HERE.

The polls opened at 7 a.m., and voters will choose between DFL member Doron Clark and Republican Abigail Wolters. Clark’s priorities include accessible healthcare and addressing housing needs, while Wolters’ visions include public safety and job growth.

The district has historically been blue, and no republican has ever won more than 20% of the vote. However, no matter who wins, there will be lots to catch up on, as the legislative session is already three weeks in.

RELATED: Political drama in MN House and Senate as session enters 3rd week

Included in that is a republican-led effort to expel DFL Senator Nicole Mitchell, which failed Monday. Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s home and is formally charged with burglary.

As previously reported, a judge has granted her request to push back her trial until the legislative session is over. It was previously scheduled to start on Jan. 27. C LICK HERE for KSTP’s full coverage of the burglary case against Nicole Mitchell.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Check back for updates. You can find full political coverage from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by CLICKING HERE.