Republicans to bring motion to expel Sen. Mitchell to a vote Monday

Republicans in the Minnesota State Senate announced they’ll be bringing a motion to expel Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) to a vote on Monday.

A Becker County judge recently granted Mitchell’s request to delay her jury trial until after the 2025 legislative session is over.

Mitchell, who is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home last April, was originally scheduled to stand trial beginning on Jan. 27. Court records now show her next court appearance is a settlement conference on June 9 and her jury trial will begin on June 16.

Mitchell pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary in August.

This news comes as the State Senate is currently tied 33-33 after the death of DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic. The special election to fill her seat will take place this Tuesday.

Click here for KSTP’s full coverage of the burglary case against Nicole Mitchell.