Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held Wednesday at home of Rondo Inheritance Fund’s first recipient

St. Paul leaders will be joining a man who recently bought a home within the city using money from the newly created Inheritance Fund for a ribbon cutting ceremony and news conference on Wednesday.

According to Mayor Melvin Carter’s office, Carter, as well as Tara Beard, the city’s housing director; and Mikeya Griffin of Rondo Community Land Trust will be at the home of Anthony Bradford to celebrate the milestone using money from the Inheritance Fund.

Last month, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with Bradford, who was showing family members his new home.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the fund was first proposed by Carter during his 2023 budget address last year, who said the funds would be used to help low-income residents of the former Rondo neighborhood buy homes. The St. Paul City Council then approved the measure in Dec. of 2022. Click here to watch or read Carter’s full address.

The fund was designed to help families or individuals who lost property when I-94 was built during the 1950s and 1960s, cutting the Rondo neighborhood in two.

It provides up to $100,000 in fully forgivable loans for lower-income Rondo residents and their descendants for down payment assistance or for fixing up a home.

Those eligible for the Inheritance Fund can complete an application and be placed on a waitlist for the full Inheritance Fund packet.

