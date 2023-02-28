Rondo restoration effort receives federal funding

The effort to rebuild St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood after it was split by I-94 in 1956 is getting federal funding.

A federal grant of $2 million from the Biden Administration’s 2021 infrastructure law will be used to help fund “ReConnect Rondo.”

“ReConnect Rondo” is a nonprofit that aims to create a land bridge over the interstate to restore the once-thriving Black business district.

A child watches as bulldozers level what used to be the Rondo neighborhood in preparation for the new Interstate 94. (Courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society)

“I’m grateful for Senator Klobuchar, Senator Smith, and Congresswoman McCollum’s work to secure funding for an incredible project,” said St. Paul Mayor Carter in a written statement. “Rebuilding the Rondo community benefits all of us, and a land bridge brings exciting possibilities to the table.”

According to city officials, the federal funding is matched by $500,000 previously committed to last year by the city, as well as the Minnesota Legislature. They add the money will also be used for an environmental impact analysis, neighborhood traffic analysis and modeling as well as community engagement.