St. Paul opens applications for Rondo Inheritance Fund

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Downpayment and Homeowner Rehab assistance applications now include eligibility for Inheritance Fund assistance.

The Downpayment Assistance Program offers support to all qualifying St. Paul homebuyers who make up to 80% of the area median income (AMI). The Homeowner Rehab Program offers assistance to all qualifying St. Paul homeowners who earn up to 80% AMI.

Qualifying descendants can receive up to $100,000 in down payment assistance to purchase a home anywhere in the city to compensate for lost generational wealth.

“We are proud and excited to be leading an effort to rebuild the generational wealth lost by families of Old Rondo who were displaced in order to build I-94,” Carter said in a statement. “We’ve heard public apologies for decades; now we’re taking action to help restore what was suddenly stripped away.”

Those eligible for the Inheritance Fund can complete an application and be placed on a waitlist for the full Inheritance Fund packet.

For more information, visit the Inheritance Fund requirements page.