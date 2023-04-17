Procession held Monday for fallen Pope County deputy

The body of Pope County Deputy Josh Owens left the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office Monday morning, and was escorted by multiple squad cars.

An emotional procession was held early Monday morning in honor of a Pope County deputy who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a long line of law enforcement vehicles could be seen in procession leaving the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minnesota to escort the body of Deputy Josh Owen back to Pope County.

A flag was flown in honor of Deputy Owen, and community members also came to show support.

Owens served with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade. He, as well as two other law enforcement officers, were called to a domestic call at a Cyrus apartment around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

During the attempt to make an arrest, the man inside the home pulled out a gun and fired at officers. They then fired back, killing him.

An officer from Starbuck, as well as another deputy from Pope County, are recovering from injuries.

On Monday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with the Minnesota National Guard, who said Owen served in the Guard from February 10, 1997, to February 9, 2008. He joined as an infantryman and later changed his occupational specialty to M1 armor crewman, according to the Minnesota National Guard. He also served in Bosnia from August 31, 2003, to February 17, 2004. He then was deployed to Iraq from October 1, 2005, to August 22, 2007, where he received the Army Commendation Medal.

“The Minnesota National Guard sends its deepest sympathies to Deputy Owen’s family. Although Josh left the Guard more than a decade ago, he is still part of our Guard family, and many of the Soldiers who served with him grieve his loss. The care that he displayed for his team and his equipment is a testament to the leader he was during his service to our state and nation,” said Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General for the Minnesota National Guard.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has yet to release body camera footage, as well as the identities of the officers and suspect. However, ABC affiliate WDAY has identified the other deputy as Brody Merrill, Owen’s partner.

Additional details about the shooting are expected to be released in the coming days.

Aerial footage of the procession can be found in the video player below.

Monday’s procession was the second such event to happen in one week. Last Monday, a procession was held as the bodies of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Camera Police Officer Hunter Scheel were returned to a funeral home in Barron, Wisconsin. Breidenbach and Scheel were shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 8.

