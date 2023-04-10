Police, firefighters honor fallen Wisconsin officers; procession to be held Monday afternoon

2 Wisconsin officers killed in line of duty

A huge show of support was held in Ramsey on Monday morning as the bodies of the two police officers who were shot and killed Saturday were brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dozens of officers and firefighters, as well as community members, lined up outside the building to offer their condolences.

Huge show of support this morning outside the medical examiner’s office in Ramsey, MN for the two officers who were shot and killed in Wisconsin during a traffic stop on Saturday. The officers are being transported here this morning @KSTP pic.twitter.com/xVSIPnR1Lx — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) April 10, 2023

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is expected to release additional information at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Fitzgerald adds a news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m., and a procession for the fallen officers will begin at 4 p.m. as they return to Barron. They are expected to arrive between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.

Family and friends have identified one of the officers as Emily Breidenbach, who worked for the Chetek Police Department. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Breidenbach’s brother says their father was the Chetek police chief when they were growing up and called his sister a great role model and mother.

Her friend, Mary Pittman, says she worked with the therapy dog at the small department.

Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, an officer from the Village of Cameron, died after gunfire was exchanged during a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified Scheel in a tweet Monday, adding he will be signing an executive order that will lower both the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to half-staff in honor of Scheel and Breidenbach once their funeral arrangements have been announced.

RELATED: 2 Barron County officers, suspect dead after exchange of gunfire at traffic stop

At this point, it is unclear when Scheel arrived at the scene but authorities say gunfire was exchanged and both officers died at the scene. The suspect in the shooting died at an area hospital.

A memorial in the Village of Cameron, Wisconsin for one of the fallen police officers. Credit: Joe Caffrey/KSTP

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is being assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

After the investigation ends, investigative reports will be turned over to the Barron County District Attorney for review.

