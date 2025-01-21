President Trump pardons around 1,500 involved in Jan. 6 attacks, including some Minnesotans

In his first few hours in office, President Donald Trump issued pardons for about 1,500 people charged or convicted in the Jan. 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol. At least 14 Minnesotans are believed to be included.

This includes Kenneth and Caleb Fuller from Minnesota. Cameras captured them walking out of the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning. Their original charges ranged from civil disorder to disorderly conduct. Their trial had just started last week, but their case was abruptly dismissed during the president’s first full day in office.

Lakeville man Martin Cudo‘s trial was scheduled to begin in April.

Aaron James, along with Isaac, Robert and Jonah Westbury from Lindstrom, were all scheduled for trial in August of 2025. Those cases were all dismissed on Tuesday as well.