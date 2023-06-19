3 more Minnesotans charged for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Three more Minnesotans are facing federal charges for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Kenneth Wayne Fuller and 20-year-old Caleb Kenneth Fuller, both of Cleveland, Minn., and 40-year-old Nicholas John Fuller, of Mapleton, are charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. Additionally, each were charged with misdemeanor counts of knowingly being in a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Kenneth Fuller was arrested on Friday while Caleb and Nicholas were arrested previously, the Department of Justice says.

Prosecutors say the three were seen on footage captured by several law enforcement body cameras during the riot. They were also seen walking down the lower West Plaza steps, then walking back up the stairs toward the police line, then pushing against police lines, the attorney’s office says.

The three men are related, the press release says.

At least nine other Minnesotans have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack, and the attorney’s office says more than 1,000 people overall have been arrested for related crimes. The investigation remains active, and authorities urge anyone with information about someone’s involvement in the attack to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-800-225-5324.