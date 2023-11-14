Police: Man suspected of manslaughter in death of former Nottingham Panthers player in custody

Police say one person is now in custody for the death of a man who died after his throat was slashed by a skate blade late last month.

South Yorkshire police announced their detectives arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Adam Johnson, who played for the Nottingham Panthers. Police haven’t released the suspect’s name as of this publishing.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Johnson, a Hibbing native who went on to play hockey for the University of Minnesota – Duluth, died on Oct. 29 after a severe neck injury during a game in England’s pro league. At that time, the Panthers said Johnson died “following a freak accident” at a game in Sheffield.

Video showed Johnson collide with an opponent mid-ice, and after standing up, he was helped off the ice by a teammate while trying to skate toward his bench.

Johnson’s family continues to ask for privacy.

Becs Horsfall, the Detective Chief Superintendent, issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances. We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation. Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Shefield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”

A celebration of life for Johnson was held in Hibbing earlier this month. His death has prompted a renewed push for players of all ages to wear protective neck gear.

