Celebration of life to be held Monday for former Hibbing, UMD hockey player who died after being cut by skate

Johnson was cut by another player's skate while playing in England last week.

Community members are invited to remember the life of Hibbing native and hockey player Adam Johnson, who died just over a week ago after being cut by another player’s skate while playing in England.

People around the world have been paying tribute to him since his death, and services are being held in Hibbing on Monday.

Johnson will be laid to rest after the event, which is being held at Hibbing Memorial Arena, the home of Johnson’s old team, the Blue Jackets.

The celebration of life will start at 1:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to watch the event can do so by CLICKING HERE. Johnson’s obituary can be found by CLICKING HERE.

A growing memorial can be seen outside of the arena, which includes hockey sticks, skates and blue ribbons.

Under a screen, Johnson’s old jerseys — including the one bearing the No. 7, which he wore for Hibbing, as well as 47, which he wore for his Nottingham team in England.

The former University of Minnesota-Duluth star was playing pro hockey abroad when another player’s skate cut his neck.

Since then, the English Hockey League says neck guards will now be required in the wake of the deadly accident. There’s also been a push for more players to start using them in the United States, as they’re being made available to more college players.

