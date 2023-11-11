USA Hockey could soon change rules regarding neck guards

USA Hockey announced Saturday that its Board of Directors voted unanimously to request that the Safety and Protective Equipment Committee begin the process of changing its rules regarding neck guards.

Any rule change proposal could be addressed as soon as USA Hockey’s winter meeting in January.

The organization said it continues to recommend neck guards in addition to cut-resistant socks, sleeves or undergarments.

This comes after professional hockey player from Hibbing Adam Johnson suffered a deadly cut to his neck from an opponent’s skate blade.

