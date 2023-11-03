Funeral set for former UMD hockey player Adam Johnson

Funeral and visitation plans have been announced for Adam Johnson, the former University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey player who went on to play in the NHL before his tragic death last week in England.

Johnson was killed during a game when his neck was slashed by the skate of another player. His death has prompted a renewed push for players of all ages to wear protective neck gear.

Johnson’s public celebration of life will be held at the Hibbing Memorial Arena on Monday afternoon, according to an obituary. A private burial service for his family will be held Sunday.

The celebration of life is scheduled from 1:30-5:00 p.m. Monday, with a ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m., and will be streamed HERE.