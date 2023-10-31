England hockey team selling hockey pucks to benefit family of player killed by skate blade

The Nottingham Panthers, a professional hockey team in England, is selling hockey pucks with Adam Johnson’s name and jersey number on them to benefit his family. Johnson, a Minnesotan, died during a game Saturday when a skate blade cut his throat during a collision.

In memory of Adam Johnson



Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam's loved ones during this challenging time.



All profits from this product will go directly to Adam Johnson's family.



Adam Johnson Logo Puck Available Online 👉 https://t.co/sgw5AvR1Gj pic.twitter.com/lBfNanqeqy — Ice Locker (@Ice_Locker) October 31, 2023

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him,” the Panthers wrote on the online store’s page.

The pucks are selling for £7, which costs $8.51.

Johnson played for the Hibbing-Chisholm hockey team in high school. He later went pro in 2017 and appeared in 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The English Ice Hockey Association said it will now require players to wear neck guards from the start of 2024 following the death of Johnson.