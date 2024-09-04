Park Tavern to reopen Wednesday after deadly crash, suspect to appear in court

The owners of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park say the restaurant will be reopening on Wednesday afternoon, just days after a man who prosecutors say was four times the legal limit crashed into its patio, killing two people and injuring nine others.

According to a social media post on the restaurant’s page, doors will reopen at 12 p.m., but it asks that customers be patient and kind and adds it is thankful for all of the support that has come in for staff and victims after Sunday’s crash.

Steven Bailey, 56, was formally charged on Tuesday.

Court records show Bailey has five prior convictions for drunk driving on his record, and also show his license was revoked multiple times between 1985 and 2015. At the time of Sunday’s crash, he did have a valid license, but charging documents say his BAC reading was at 0.325.

In addition, court documents state that after the crash, investigators overheard Bailey on the phone saying “I hit the gas instead of the brake… I’m probably going to jail.” He then reportedly told police his life was pretty much over.

Documents go on to say Bailey’s car shows he was going 30-45 miles an hour when he crashed into the Park Tavern patio, leading to the deaths of Kristina Folkerts — a server at Park Tavern — and Gabe Harvey, an ICU coordinator at Methodist Hospital. The crash injured nine other people, many of whom doctors say have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

“This did not have to happen,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “They deserved better. And it’s a shame that one person’s choice has left indelible scars on so many lives.”

Moriarty said Bailey could face more charges if others who were injured come forward.

He is expected to make his first court appearance for this case at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Prosecutors have said they’re seeking a $1 million bail.