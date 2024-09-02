2 dead, 3 injured after man drives car into St. Louis Park restaurant

Two people are dead and three are injured after a man drove into the outside patio area at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Sunday evening.

Law enforcement says the driver has been arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide.

Officers responded to Park Tavern just after 8 p.m. on a report of a vehicle being driven into the outside patio area.

Surveillance video showed the driver entering the parking lot, but not the restaurant. Officials say he then attempted to park before accelerating into the patio area.

The scene is still active and anyone with information is asked to call 952-924-2618.

