Park Tavern closed until further notice due to deadly crash, memorial now forming

Agencies have worked through the night to find out what exactly happened.

Park Tavern in St. Louis Park says due to a deadly crash on its patio that left two people dead and three injured, they will be closed until further notice.

According to a social media post made by the business, the decision was made to “support and care for our staff and neighbors.”

Its owners are thanking customers for their understanding and kindness as patrons and workers reel from Sunday night’s incident. As of this time, no details about the victims have been released, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is still working to learn if the victims were Park Tavern staff or patrons.

Early Monday morning, a memorial could be seen being set up, with shirts displaying the business’ name displayed on the backs of a dozen chairs, which had flowers attached to them.

Chairs are set up with t-shirts and flowers at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Credit: Bailey Hurley/KSTP-TV

The Minnesota State Patrol and several local agencies – including St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Hennepin County – worked through the night Sunday and into Monday morning to find out exactly what happened. Law enforcement members spoke to several witnesses who were at the business enjoying their Sunday evening at the time the crash happened.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the person who drove into the outside patio area has been arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide, according to law enforcement. Surveillance video showed the driver entering the parking lot, but not the restaurant. Officials say he then attempted to park before accelerating into the patio area.

More details are expected to come in as the investigation continues throughout the week.