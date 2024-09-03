‘4 times the legal limit’: Man charged with drunkenly crashing into Park Tavern patio, killing 2 and injuring 9

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Tuesday announced charges against a man accused of driving his car into the Park Tavern patio in St. Louis Park Sunday night, killing two people.

Steven Frane Bailey, 56, was arrested in connection with the crash.

Moriarty on Tuesday said that Bailey’s blood-alcohol content was 0.325 — over four times the legal limit — at the time of the crash.

He was charged Tuesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Two people were killed in the crash — they were identified Monday as Methodist ICU Coordinator Gabe Harvey and Park Tavern employee Kristina Folkerts.

Click the links on their names to find GoFundMe’s to support their families.

While law enforcement initially said that three people were injured, Moriarty confirmed Tuesday that nine people had been injured. She said there could be additional charges if additional victims are found or come forward.

Methodist Hospital confirmed that four people who were injured were nurses there.