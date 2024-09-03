Community remembers victims killed when man drove into Park Tavern patio

Driver identified in deadly patio crash at Park Tavern restaurant in St. Louis Park

A growing memorial of flowers and kind messages decorated the front of Park Tavern — a day after a man drove into the populated patio area Sunday night in St. Louis Park.

Two people were killed and four others were injured in the crash.

“They were out celebrating, having a good time and saying goodbye,” Dr. Thomas Stark said.

Park Tavern’s patio was filled with celebration on Sunday night, but now it’s a place of mourning.

“We’re worried about being able to move forward and move on from this,” Stark said.

Methodist Hospital staff were on the patio celebrating one of their coworkers at a going away party.

Stark got a call that night about patients that turned out to be people he worked with.

Just after 8 p.m., officers got a call someone drove an SUV into the busy patio area.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video footage that showed the driver pulling into the parking lot. Officials said the man then tried to park before accelerating into the patio area.

Stark told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the man who was killed was the Methodist ICU’s coordinator.

“He was just a kind and gentle soul who kept everything moving in the intensive care unit,” Stark said.

Park Tavern owner Philip Weber was on vacation when he got the worst call of his decades in business.

Kristina Folkerts, an employee, was serving on the patio when she was killed.

“This is just horrific,” Weber said. “I had running jokes with Kristina.”

Those memories reminded Weber of Kristina’s mother. She also was a server at Park Tavern for years, passing on her apron to Kristina.

“My heart goes out to her kids. Just horrible, horrible,” Weber said. “We’ll get through and we’ll keep doing what we do. We have no other choice.”

Park Tavern quickly became a staple in St. Louis Park because of its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

Now with every hug and bouquet of flowers, the community is doing their best to show up for them.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit Folkerts’ family.

Methodist Hospital sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS: