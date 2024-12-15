Nottingham Panthers officially retire Minnesota native’s jersey number in emotional ceremony

An emotional ceremony was held in Nottingham, England on Saturday to retire Minnesota native Adam Johnson’s jersey number.

Johnson, who played for the Nottingham Panthers Hockey Club, died in Oct. 2023 after his neck was cut by an opponent’s skate. Two months after Johnson’s death, Britain’s top hockey league made neck guards or protectors mandatory. Meanwhile, USA Hockey, as well as Minnesota Hockey, now require youth players to wear them as well.

But on Saturday, the Panthers’ hockey arena was packed with fans – including Johnson’s parents, brother and fiancée – for a pre-game ceremony that was certainly emotional for all.

The hockey club formally retired Johnson’s number 47, and he was remembered as being much more than just a great skater and hockey player.

“You have enveloped us with love, messages and prayers while we were in our darkest hours,” said Lynn DeGrio, Johnson’s aunt.

Johnson was described as being genuine, humble and modest, and was considered on his way to being the best player in UK hockey.

“Adam was described by these people as a great person, a fast skater, highly skilled,” said Omar Pacha, the CEO for the Nottingham Panthers. “A winner, but most importantly, a guy that all his teammates would love.”

While Johnson grew up on Minnesota’s Iron Range, a Panthers spokesperson he was a beloved figure in the UK. And on Saturday, the English hockey town shared its love with Johnson’s family, and honored a life taken too soon.

“The cities and towns will be forever bonded with Adam Johnson. The family, how brave they were to come over and be a part of it. We were humbled to have them with us,” said spokesperson Chris Ellis.

English authorities are continuing a criminal investigation into Johnson’s passing.

In addition, a scholarship for a high school senior to attend the University of Minnesota – Duluth, has been set up in his name.

“Adam, we love you so very much. We grow more proud of you every single day,” said DeGrio.

RELATED: Hibbing native, former Minn-Duluth hockey player Adam Johnson dies after injury from ‘freak accident’ in English league I Hockey community continues to remember Minnesotan killed by cut from skate blade I England hockey team selling hockey pucks to benefit family of player killed by skate blade I Man arrested for suspected manslaughter of former Nottingham Panthers player posts bail I UK legal expert: Manslaughter case in Adam Johnson’s on-ice death ‘really difficult to prosecute’ I Adam Johnson’s UK team to retire his jersey number after the American player’s skate-cut death I 1-year later: Hockey community around the world remembers Minnesotan Adam Johnson I