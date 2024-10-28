1-year later: Hockey community around the world remembers Minnesotan Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, 29, died tragically last October 28th when he was cut by an opponent’s skate blade in an on-ice collision during a game in England’s Elite League.

RELATED: Manslaughter probe continues 1 year after hockey player Adam Johnson’s death in England

Over the weekend, Johnson’s Nottingham Panthers took a moment to remember.

Fans applauded for 47 seconds during a game — to remember Johnson, who wore the number 47 jersey.

“That day changed the club forever, but it’s learning to cope with what happened,” said Chris Ellis with the Nottingham Panthers Hockey Club.

In the year since, Ellis said the community continues to remember Johnson and support the club.

“The community around the world came together — it was something so humbling to see,” Ellis said.

Fans dropped off flowers outside the Panthers hockey rink on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary. Johnson grew up on Minnesota’s Iron Range playing high school hockey in Hibbing before going to the University of Minnesota-Duluth and off to the NHL.

“Adam was one of those kids who was talented and was a joy to coach,” said Mark DeCenzo, Johnson’s former high school hockey coach.

DeCenzo coached Johnson on the Hibbing-Chisholm team when they made a Minnesota State Tournament run in 2011.

“To me, the biggest tribute to him is the fact that he was a class kid — and he touched a lot of people,” DeCenzo said.

Since Johnson’s death, USA Hockey and Minnesota Hockey have now required youth to wear protective neck guards.

In the last year, Johnson’s family has helped to establish a memorial fund along with the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.

“It’s really the family’s hope; they want to keep Adam’s legacy alive,” said Mindy Nursing, the Executive Director of Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. “The whole purpose of it is to support things he was really passionate about.”

There are plans for college scholarships and to help expose more kids to the game of hockey.

On November 23, there will be an Adam Johnson Memorial at the UMD men’s hockey game at 5 p.m.

On that night, there will be an in-person auction as well as an online auction to benefit the Adam Johnson Memorial Fund, and other activities surrounding the game, according to Nuhring.

In mid-December, The Nottingham Panthers plan to retire Johnson’s number 47.

“We only had Adam in Nottingham for a very short stretch of time, but it was humbling to have him with us,” said Ellis.