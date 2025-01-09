Minneapolis early voting center opens for special election primary

Minneapolis’ early voting center is officially open for the special election primary for Senate District 60.

The seat is vacant after Sen. Kari Dziedzic died of ovarian cancer last month. She was 62.

Early voting is open Thursday through Monday. The special election primary will take place on Tuesday, with the special election scheduled for Jan. 28.

Seven Democrats and two Republicans will compete for their parties’ nominations on Tuesday’s primary.

Mohamed Jama, a former DFL candidate, announced Wednesday he would drop out of the race as concerns grew over his residency. An election contest filed with the Supreme Court sought to invalidate Jama’s candidacy over allegations that he voted outside District 60 during the Nov. 5 general election.

The Minnesota Senate will be at a 33-33 tie between the DFL and GOP until a new senator is sworn in.

There will also be a special election in House District 40B.

Republican Paul Wikstrom, who lost the election in November, filed a challenge against the winner’s residency. A judge ended up disqualifying Curtis Johnson, the DFL candidate’s, win.

Based on the Secretary of State’s website, Wikstrom and Democrat David Gottfried have filed to fill the seat.