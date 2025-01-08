Mohamed Jama drops out of state Senate special election amid residency challenge

Mohamed Jama, a DFL candidate in the Senate District 60 special election, announced Wednesday he is dropping out of the race as questions swirl about his residency.

Jama’s announcement comes after an election contest was filed with the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate his candidacy over allegations that he voted outside District 60 during the Nov. 5 general election.

The petition claims Jama utilized same-day voter registration — which requires proof of one’s current address — therefore disqualifying him from living in District 60 for six months prior to an election as is required by state law.

“After much reflection, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for Minnesota senate district 60 in the upcoming election,” Jama’s campaign said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cedar Riverside community, which raised me and entrusted me with the responsibility of stepping up to represent our shared values and aspirations.”

Gov. Tim Walz called a special election in Senate District 60, which represents part of Minneapolis after DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic died of cancer last month.

With Jama’s departure from the race, seven Democrats and two Republicans will compete for their parties’ nominations on Tuesday’s primary ahead of the Jan. 28 special election.

The Minnesota Senate will be at a 33-33 tie between the DFL and GOP until a new senator is sworn in.