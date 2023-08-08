Man convicted of murder, attempted murder for Truck Park Bar shooting to be sentenced Tuesday

The second of two men convicted for their roles during the deadly Truck Park Bar shooting on Oct. 10, 2021, in St. Paul will be sentenced Tuesday.

Terry Lorenzo Brown, 35, was convicted by a jury one day after they received the case in June. Brown was found guilty of four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, as well as one count of illegal gun possession.

The shooting left 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley dead, and more than a dozen others injured.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the other person convicted – Devondre Trevon Phillips – was sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison earlier this summer for his role in the shooting.

Prosecutors previously said that Brown and Phillips had a shootout in the bar and showed “a complete disregard for everyone else inside the bar that night.” Brown’s attorney argued that Brown acted in self-defense after Phillips fired at him.

Court records show Brown’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Check back for updates.

