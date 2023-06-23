Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for Truck Park bar shooting

One of the two men convicted in the shooting that hurt more than a dozen people and killed one woman at a St. Paul bar in 2021 will spend many years behind bars.

On Friday morning, 31-year-old Devondre Trevon Phillips was sentenced to nearly 29 years (346 months) in prison for the shooting at Truck Park bar on Oct. 10, 2021.

Marquisha Wiley, 27, was killed during the shooting and more than a dozen others were hurt.

Phillips was convicted of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder by a jury back in February.

The other shooter that night, 34-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown, was convicted of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this month. His sentencing is set for August.

Prosecutors say Phillips and Brown had prior confrontations that led to the shootout. Both Phillips’ and Brown’s attorneys tried to paint the other as the aggressor.

Before he was sentenced Friday, several victim impact statements were read in court, and Phillips also briefly spoke and took responsibility for his actions.