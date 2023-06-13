Madeline Kingsbury’s family moves to suspend Adam Fravel’s contact with his, Kingsbury’s kids

Court documents show that the parents of Madeline Kingsbury, whose body was found last week more than two months after she went missing, have filed a motion to suspend all contact between Adam Fravel and the children he shared with Madeline.

Fravel is currently in jail and is charged with second-degree murder for Kingsbury’s death. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Jail records show he was moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in Rochester over the weekend.

His unconditional bail is set at $2 million and conditional bail is $1 million. A judge also ordered that Fravel would be allowed supervised visitation with the children at a secure location.

Part of the motion filed by Kinsbury’s parents states, “In the event Mr. Fravel posts bail or bond and is released from custody, he would still be entitled to visits with the children pursuant to the Court’s order. This is absolutely not in the children’s best interests and poses a significant safety risk to the children.”

The document says it’s expected that a new petition will be made to terminate Fravel’s parental rights and that the petition will likely come next week.

Kingsbury had sole custody of the children, who are 2 and 5 years old.

After she went missing, Fravel attempted to gain custody of the children, but that was denied in Winona County Court earlier this month.

RELATED: Madeline Kingsbury’s children to remain in her family’s care

Kingsbury’s parents cited Fravel’s past behavior as a reason to believe he is a flight risk. The motion documents when Winona County Health and Human Services first took custody of the children, saying, “It is important to remember that Mr. Fravel barricaded himself in his home with one of the minor children and refused to come outside. He eventually came outside and relinquished custody of the children, however he put them in the wrong car seats and refused to provide the County with any of the children’s belongings, leaving the children with only the clothing on their backs.”

The motion continues to say that Fravel “is capable of horrific acts” and that allowing him to see the children would put them directly in harm’s way.

More coverage of the Kingsbury case can be found below:

Madeline Kingsbury’s sister shares last text exchange with missing Winona mother

Family of Madeline Kingsbury: ‘We’re relieved that Madeline has been found,’ believe person responsible was arrested

Murder charges filed against ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury

“As deeply as we grieve, there’s so much love to fill that.” Winona community gathers to honor Madeline Kingsbury

Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s kids, family members release statements; police provide update