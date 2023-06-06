Madeline Kingsbury’s children to remain in her family’s care

The children of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury — will stay in the care of her family, according to an attorney involved in custody proceedings.

KSTP’s sister station KAAL-TV reports the trial to determine whether the children require protection services was canceled when their father, Adam Fravel, admitted to the court that he doesn’t have legal custody of his kids on Monday.

This means the children are technically in the custody of Winona County — but are staying with Kingsbury’s parents.

Kingsbury vanished on March 31 after dropping her kids off at daycare.

Investigators have called her disappearance “Involuntary and suspicious.”

