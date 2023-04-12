Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s kids releases statement

For the first time, the father of a missing Winona woman’s children has released a statement regarding her disappearance.

Wednesday, Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reported that Adam Fravel released the following statement through his attorney:

“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely.“ Adam Fravel, father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31.

According to Winona Police, Kingsbury returned home with Fravel at around 8:15 a.m. after dropping their kids off at day care.

Investigators say Fravel then left her house in a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van at around 10 a.m. and he told police that Kingsbury wasn’t there when he returned.

Kingsbury’s phone, wallet and ID were found in her Winona home, according to authorities.

Hundreds of people showed up to help search for Kingsbury last week but authorities have ended those operations.

No suspect or person of interest has been identified, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Kingsbury is asked to report information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.