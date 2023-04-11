Madeline Kingsbury’s sister shares last text exchange with missing Winona mother

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31, when she was last seen in Winona, in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension considers Kingsbury, a mother of two children, missing and endangered.

It was a “funny picture” from a family trip to Rhode Island last summer that Megan Kingsbury sent to her sister, Madeline, in a text message.

“She replied, kind of laughing at the photo, and that was it,” Megan Kingsbury said. “It was the last message that I got from her.”

Megan Kingsbury said she received that brief reply at 8:15 a.m. on March 31.

Concern grew later in the day when their mother couldn’t reach Madeline, according to the family.

“It was fairly unusual to not continue to hear from her,” Megan Kingsbury said.

Winona Police said that at 8:15 a.m. on March 31, Madeline Kingsbury returned home with the father of her children after dropping them off at daycare.

Investigators say the father of her children left her house in a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van at 10 a.m. and also told police she wasn’t there when he returned.

The 26-year-old’s phone, wallet, and ID were found in her Winona home, according to authorities.

No suspect or person of interest has been identified, according to the BCA.

Kingsbury’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Law enforcement and community members conducted mass searches Friday and Saturday in fields, woods and waterways for Madeline Kingsbury in Winona, into neighboring Fillmore and Houston counties.

La Crescent police have missing person flyers in the lobby of the station for residents to distribute in town. It’s a community in Houston County where the family said Madeline used to live.

The Kingsbury family said they are comforted by the support from the more than 2,000 people who came out last week and those who continue to search for Madeline this week.

“My dad said it kind of restored some of his hope in humanity since it’s been this amazing outpouring of support from people we don’t know,” Megan Kingsbury said.

If you have information about Madeline Kingsbury, you can report information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.