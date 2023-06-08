Suspected body of Madeline Kingsbury found, ex-boyfriend arrested on probable cause murder

Adam Fravel (Courtesy of Winona County Sheriff’s Office)

The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in Fillmore County, police say.

Adam Taylor Fravel, 29, was taken into custody at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday evening, jail records show. Formal charges have not been filed.

According to the Winona Police Department, the body was found in some brush off of Highway 43 north of Mabel, Minnesota, “using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.” Several agencies are now working to positively identify the remains.

Kingsbury disappeared on March 31 after dropping her kids off at day care. The Winona mother was 26 at the time.

In April, Fravel released a statement through his attorney proclaiming his innocence.

“I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance,” he said. “I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Fravel’s attorney for comment.

Winona police are expected to give more details at a news conference on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story.