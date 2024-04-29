Londregan court hearing Monday morning, supporters rally for trooper ahead of hearing

Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan is due to court Monday at 9:00 a.m. for an omnibus hearing. The trooper is charged is the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II from last July.

At the hearing, the judge will rule on the motion filed by Londregan’s defense team to dismiss the second-degree murder charge.

The trooper is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

The case has garnered a lot of attention. On Friday, Hennepin County officials said that his case will soon have a new prosecution team.

There have also been various calls for the case to be reassigned from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is one of the groups calling for the case to be reassigned. On Sunday, they tweeted asking Londregan’s supporters to change their profile photos and come to the courthouse on Monday before his hearing to show their support.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was there as the tropper and his wife walked past a long of supporters, mostly wearing maroon, as they made their way to court.

