Londregan defense team files motion to dismiss murder charge

Ryan Londregan’s defense team on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II over the summer.

Londregan, a state trooper, currently faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

In the filing, Londregan requested that the motion to dismiss the murder charge at his next hearing on April 29.

There have been several calls for Governor Tim Walz to reassign the case from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The defense and prosecution have gone back and forth over what a use-of-force expert said about the shooting.

According to documents filed by the defense, use-of-force expert Jeffrey Noble told prosecutors he believes Londregan acted reasonably if he shot Cobb because he feared for his partner’s safety when Cobb started driving away. Additionally, the defense highlights other portions of the document that make it appear that Noble’s opinions conflict with the charges against Londregan.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office accused the defense of cherry-picking statements.

