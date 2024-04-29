HCAO adds 4 ex-federal prosecutors to new team handling Trooper Londregan case

A group of former federal prosecutors is stepping in to help prosecute Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan in the case against him for the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II last July.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirmed that the case would soon see a “new prosecution team.”

On Monday, Hennepin County officials said prosecutors from the law firm Steptoe LLP will assist the prosecution, while Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty retains authority over the case.

The attorneys joining the case include Karima Maloney, who previously worked as deputy chief of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section; Michael R. Bromwich, a former special prosecutor during the Iran-Contra scandal; Ryan Poscablo, who spent six years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York; and Steven Levin, a former supervisor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Our goal in this case, as in every case, is to achieve a just process and outcome, public transparency, and accountability for the harm that has been caused,” Moriarty said in a prepared statement. “It is clear this case will be extremely resource intensive and will involve extensive litigation prior to trial. These former federal prosecutors with impeccable credentials will be singularly focused on this case while the rest of our team continues the critical work of prosecuting the high volume of other serious cases that are central to safety in our community.”

The update in the case came as Londregan was back in court on Monday for an omnibus hearing. However, the newest team members weren’t in the courtroom during that hearing.

A judge is expected to rule on the motion filed by Londregan’s defense team to dismiss the second-degree murder charge at a later time.

The cost of retaining additional prosecutors will be taken from the current budget, and should not account for any additional expenses, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

