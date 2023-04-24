Kim Potter, ex-officer convicted in Daunte Wright’s death, scheduled for release Monday

Kim Potter expected to be released from prion Monday

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter for the killing of Daunte Wright, is set to be released from prison on Monday, Minnesota Department of Corrections records show.

She’s been serving behind bars at the Shakopee women’s prison since Feb. 17, 2022.

Potter received a two-year sentence for the crime of first-degree manslaughter, but in Minnesota, convicted felons are only required to serve two-thirds of their sentences in prison. The remainder of her term will be served as supervised release.

On April 11, activists joined Wright’s family in marking the two-year anniversary of his death. Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, criticized the length of Potter’s prison term, two weeks before it was due to end.

“She’s going to be able to sit with her family and hold her sons,” Katie Wright said at the vigil. “Every day I’m afraid I’m going to forget [my son’s] voice and she gets to go home to hers because the justice system failed us.”

Others, including Potter’s attorney, have defended Potter, arguing she made “a mistake” when she fired her handgun while yelling, “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Potter’s two-year sentence was far below the presumptive sentence of seven years that prosecutors had asked for.

Retired Ramsey County Judge Regina Chu, who presided over Potter’s case, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year that she stands by her decision to dip below the guideline sentence.

“Her conduct cries for a sentence significantly below the guidelines,” Chu said at Potter’s sentencing hearing, adding that “she never intended to hurt anyone.”