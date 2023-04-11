Daunte Wright remembered 2 years after fatal shooting during traffic stop

A memorial marking two years since Daunte Wright’s death is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The city of Brooklyn Center is hosting an “angelversary” at 5 p.m., including a balloon release and rally, at the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Wright was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in 2021. He was 20 years old.

Body camera footage of the encounter shows Potter yelling, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before she fires her gun. Potter was later convicted on charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. She received a two-year prison sentence in February of 2022.

The shooting impacted the community and set off days of marches and demonstrations as people called for police reform.

