Gymnastics trials, Pride Weekend events will make for busy weekend in downtown Minneapolis

Navigating around downtown Minneapolis could be difficult this weekend due to multiple big events happening.

Among those include Twin Cities Pride and the USA Gymnastics team trials at Target Center.

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, kids will be able to leap around in the Flip Zone on Target Center Plaza, and at 6:40 p.m., events in the women’s competition begin.

In addition, Nicollet Mall will host Promenade Du Nord, an open-air Parisian-inspired market with vendors, cafes, food trucks and more. The market will run from 11 am. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Meanwhile, the first-ever Twin Cities Pride Youth Night begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Loring Park. On Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., which will also be held at Loring Park.

On Sunday, the Pride Parade begins at 11 a.m. and will travel its usual route, starting at 3rd and Hennepin.

Also, on Sunday, the 5K will be held over the Plymouth Street Bridge and will use Main Street and Hennepin Avenue from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Rainbow Dash will also be held, using Hennepin Avenue to Spruce Street.

The light rail will also be running, and parking will be available in the downtown areas. Drivers are reminded to look for signs and enforcement hours if parking on the street, as well as traffic control agents who may be at intersections during peak times both before and after big events.

You can find an interactive traffic map below showing current travel conditions.