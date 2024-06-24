Gymnastics, state leaders preview Olympic Team Trials being held at Target Center on Thursday

Major players of the USA Gymnastics Championships and Olympic Trials being held in Minneapolis later this week previewed the events during a Monday news conference.

Those who spoke at Monday’s event included Li Li Leung, the president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, and Wendy Blackshaw, the president and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events.

Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also spoke.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last summer, the gymnastics Olympic Trials will be held at Target Center from Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30.

Walz on Monday proclaimed June 24-30 as Gymnastics City USA Week in the state.

This is the first time Minneapolis has hosted the event. Once it is completed, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team for the Paris Olympic Games.

“Over the next week, we will be welcoming some of the best elite athletes in the world,” Blackshaw said. “All of whom will be competing to represent Team USA in Paris later this summer.”

Blackshaw added that over 6,000 gymnasts are expected to participate.

The gymnasts who will compete on Team USA at the Olympics in Paris will be announced on Wednesday, Leung said. Saturday, the Men’s artistic team will be announced. The Women’s Artistic Team will be announced on Sunday. The Olympians, joined by Team USA alumni, will partake in a celebration on Sunday to close out a busy week.

Leung said Gymnastics City USA will be the largest event that USA Gymnastics has ever put on.

Blackshaw added that the event has been in the planning process for over a year.

Fans will be able to attend a street fair and market in addition to the Trials. There will also be performances by artistic gymnasts from both Sweden and Circus Juventas. Kids will also be able to try out their skills at Target Plaza’s Flip Zone.

